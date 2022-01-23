Analysts Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post $2.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $0.81. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 537.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

TECK stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,203. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

