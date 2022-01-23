Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Announce $3.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30. TransDigm Group reported earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $15.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $16.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $21.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.85 to $22.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.50.

TDG traded down $12.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $616.62. The stock had a trading volume of 289,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,240. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.28. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,559,135. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

