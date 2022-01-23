Analysts Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post $214.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.21 million and the highest is $305.20 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $1.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12,311%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $497.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.87 million to $587.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $580.19 million to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $50,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,353 shares of company stock worth $25,675,746 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

