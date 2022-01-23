Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordstrom, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

NYSE JWN opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

