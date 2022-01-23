Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) PT at C$3.93

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Baytex Energy stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.26. 10,143,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.26. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$4.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1.90.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$488.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

