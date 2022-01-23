Analysts Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target at $85.29

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,332. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 10,711.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

