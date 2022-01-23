Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) PT at $63.00

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $890.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

