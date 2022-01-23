Analysts Set Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT at $168.00

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.46. 594,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.67 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,608,000 after purchasing an additional 415,973 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,960,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

