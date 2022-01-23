Analysts Set Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Target Price at $8.00

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MEGGF remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

