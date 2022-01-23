Analysts Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Price Target at $60.33

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWE. Citigroup upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 546,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $699,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,545.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 551,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

