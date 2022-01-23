Analysts Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Price Target at $60.33

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.55.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WWE. Citigroup upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 551,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72.
World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.
World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.