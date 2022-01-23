Aneel Bhusri Sells 3,578 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $245.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.62 and a 200 day moving average of $262.38. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,730.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.43.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

