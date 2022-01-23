ankrETH Market Capitalization Tops $66.46 Million (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $66.46 million and approximately $32,003.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for about $2,265.95 or 0.06471623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00043823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006133 BTC.

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

