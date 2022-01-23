Anpario (LON:ANP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $641.78

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 641.78 ($8.76) and traded as low as GBX 606 ($8.27). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 610 ($8.32), with a volume of 12,416 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Anpario in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.92) price objective on the stock.

Get Anpario alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £141.75 million and a PE ratio of 32.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 618.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 641.76.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.