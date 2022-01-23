apM Coin (APM) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.97 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. apM Coin has a market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $59,466.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, apM Coin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006364 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.