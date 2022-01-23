Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

APEN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.20. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

