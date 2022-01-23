AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE ATR traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.38. 351,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,124. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.54. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.