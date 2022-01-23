Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Erich Platzer acquired 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 316,465 shares of company stock valued at $395,926 in the last three months. 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 428,586 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 512,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 32.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

