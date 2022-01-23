Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Erich Platzer acquired 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 316,465 shares of company stock valued at $395,926 in the last three months. 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 428,586 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 512,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 32.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.