Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

ARMK stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

