Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Boosted by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1,370.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after buying an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after buying an additional 947,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

