Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.63

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 29381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

The company has a market cap of $648.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

