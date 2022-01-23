Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

ARCC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,054,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,448. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 471,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

