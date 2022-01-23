Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,516 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $45,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.92%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

