Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.40

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 3165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

