Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARVN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.79.

Get Arvinas alerts:

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,617 shares of company stock worth $40,181,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Arvinas by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after purchasing an additional 778,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arvinas by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.