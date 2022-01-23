Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,547 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 651.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 116,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:AHT opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($45.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

