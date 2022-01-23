Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASH. Argus increased their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Ashland Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Ashland Global by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

