ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Lifted by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 250.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 1.8% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in ASML by 8.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 43.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at $493,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 10.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $694.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $781.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $787.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

