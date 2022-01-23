ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $38,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $694.73 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $781.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $787.63.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $850.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

