Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Shares Up 4.5%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 3,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

