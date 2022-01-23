AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AST SpaceMobile is building space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile, formerly known as New Providence Acquisition Corp., is based in Texas, United States. “

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

ASTS stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.