Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after buying an additional 806,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after acquiring an additional 770,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,597,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 677,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 456,835 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.87. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,655 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $62,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

