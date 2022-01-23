AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AEYE opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioEye will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi bought 17,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

