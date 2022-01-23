Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,071 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.93.

Shares of ADSK opened at $239.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.00 and its 200-day moving average is $294.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.82 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

