Automata Network Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $64.95 million and $8.72 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.39 or 0.06890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,944.97 or 0.99973864 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003402 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

