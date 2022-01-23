Autonio Price Hits $0.0324 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Autonio has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $147,663.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.39 or 0.06890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,944.97 or 0.99973864 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

