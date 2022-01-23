AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $15.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.61.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AutoZone by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $9.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,942.17. 171,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,260. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,969.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,767.91. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

