Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Acquires 12,000 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $181,544.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $59,592.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03.

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00.

Shares of AVTX stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,917,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

