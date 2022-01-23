Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $14.70

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $15.08. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 3,709 shares changing hands.

RNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

The firm has a market cap of $666.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

