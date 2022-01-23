Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday.

ASM opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.29 million and a P/E ratio of -11.59.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

