Aviva PLC Has $16.81 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $23.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

