Aviva PLC Has $19.68 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Aviva PLC grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,893 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $19,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after buying an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,915 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,691,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

