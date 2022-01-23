Aviva PLC Has $26.43 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $26,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

