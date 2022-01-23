Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,791 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $20,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

A number of analysts have commented on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

NYSE:DB opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

