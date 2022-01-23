Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.56.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $621.40 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $633.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

