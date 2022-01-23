Aviva PLC Sells 40,654 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,654 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in CSX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.98.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.