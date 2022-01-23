AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €32.20 by Berenberg Bank

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €32.20 ($36.59) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CS. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €28.81 ($32.74).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €27.52 ($31.27) on Friday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($31.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.13 and its 200 day moving average is €24.38.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

