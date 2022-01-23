Axis DeFi Market Capitalization Achieves $254,202.03 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $254,202.03 and $217,890.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

