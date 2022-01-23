Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

