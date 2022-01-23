Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Position Reduced by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Azul were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $15.09 on Friday. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.