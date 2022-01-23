B. Riley Raises Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target to $100.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.50% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.